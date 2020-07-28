Dr. Carlos Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Roman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Gvayaguil Facultad de Ciencias Médicas and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-8650Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 667-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
Ever since I have been seeing Dr. Carlos Roman, I have had nothing but praise for his handling of my heart health. He very knowledgeable and has concerns for me and my heart. He and his staff are very polite and courteous.
About Dr. Carlos Roman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1043297989
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Miami Affiliated Hospitals, Miami, FL
- Miami Affiliated Hospitals, Miami, FL
- Universidad Catolica De Gvayaguil Facultad de Ciencias Médicas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roman speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.