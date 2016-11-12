See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Carlos Romero, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Romero, MD

Dr. Carlos Romero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana-School of Medicine.

Dr. Romero works at Reliance Medical Centers in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reliance Medical Centers
    141 E Central Ave Ste 101, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 414-1413
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Proteinuria
Dyslipidemia
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Proteinuria

Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Careplus
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 12, 2016
    I have been with doctor Romero 15 years and have to say he has been the best doctor for not only me but my wife and child. He has put my families health in good hands and does what it takes to control heath issues.If he can not resolve the problem he refers you to a doctor who can.Granted time waiting for him is sometimes longer than expected but that makes a doctor wanted.
    victor greer in Auburndale, FL — Nov 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Romero, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Romero, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356322234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana-School of Medicine
    Medical Education

