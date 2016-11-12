Dr. Carlos Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Romero, MD
Dr. Carlos Romero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana-School of Medicine.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
Reliance Medical Centers
141 E Central Ave Ste 101, Winter Haven, FL 33880
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Careplus
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with doctor Romero 15 years and have to say he has been the best doctor for not only me but my wife and child. He has put my families health in good hands and does what it takes to control heath issues.If he can not resolve the problem he refers you to a doctor who can.Granted time waiting for him is sometimes longer than expected but that makes a doctor wanted.
About Dr. Carlos Romero, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Universidad Iberoamericana-School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
