Dr. Carlos Rosales, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Rosales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Esophageal and Lung Institute2566 Haymaker Rd Ste 201, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-7088
Ahn Primary Care - Hempfield6321 State Route 30 Ste 200, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 858-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Rosales thoroughly explained my condition and surgical treatment required in a caring manner. At the end of our visit he said to me, “ I am sorry that you are going through all of this.” I have had several surgeries with wonderful doctors but never had a surgeon express such a personal, compassionate and empathetic comment. Dr. Rosales deserves 5 stars plus!
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosales has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.
