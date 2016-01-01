Overview of Dr. Carlos Rose, MD

Dr. Carlos Rose, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Rose works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.