Dr. Carlos Rose, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carlos Rose, MD

Dr. Carlos Rose, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Rose works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carlos Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164514980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Nat Inst Rehab|Thomas Jefferson U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Buenos Aires
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Ctr Del|U Buenos Aires
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.