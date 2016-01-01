Dr. Carlos Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Rose, MD
Dr. Carlos Rose, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Rose, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
- 1164514980
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Nat Inst Rehab|Thomas Jefferson U
- U Buenos Aires
- Med Ctr Del|U Buenos Aires
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
