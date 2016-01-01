Overview of Dr. Carlos Rotellar, MD

Dr. Carlos Rotellar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University



Dr. Rotellar works at Sahetya Medical Institute in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.