Overview of Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD

Dr. Carlos Rozas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Rozas works at Rozas Smith Chandler Mds in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.