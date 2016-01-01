Overview of Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD

Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Ruiz works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.