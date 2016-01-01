Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD
Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 896-8097
Center for Behavioral Health1685 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 896-8097
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Ruiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
