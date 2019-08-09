See All Gastroenterologists in Tustin, CA
Dr. Carlos Saad, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Saad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Saad works at UCI Health in Tustin, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uc Irvine Health Medical
    1451 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA 92780 (714) 838-8408
    Surgicare of La Veta Ltd.
    3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 130, Irvine, CA 92606 (949) 552-6266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Constipation

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Saad, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saad has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

