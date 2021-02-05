Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
PCSI - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-4118
PCSI - Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-4118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit the girls and guy at front were great the nurses were even better The Dr. Was Fantastic no rushing his bedside manner was a 10 .He knows his stuff .I can not say anything negative about my visit
About Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1134164395
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - East Orange Veteran's Administration Medical Center
- Hofstra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.