Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey

Dr. Sanchez works at PCSI - Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PCSI - Wellington
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-4118
  2. 2
    PCSI - Atlantis
    5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-4118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134164395
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - East Orange Veteran's Administration Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.