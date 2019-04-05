Dr. Sanchez Soto accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Sanchez Soto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Sanchez Soto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City and is affiliated with Holzer Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez Soto works at
Locations
-
1
Midohio Cardiology and Vascular Consultants3705 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-2149
-
2
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-2266Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holzer Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez Soto?
Dr. Sanchez Soto made my angio plasty experience a good one. Technically strong and great follow up. Good patient/support group relations. Highly recommended. Ted D.
About Dr. Carlos Sanchez Soto, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023277043
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- U San Carlos, Guatemala City
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez Soto works at
Dr. Sanchez Soto has seen patients for Heart Disease, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.