Dr. Carlos Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Sandoval, MD
Dr. Carlos Sandoval, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval's Office Locations
Crisda Learning Center7915 NW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 262-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Sandoval, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780625822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.