Dr. Carlos Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Santos, MD
Dr. Carlos Santos, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Rush University Medical Center Ophthalmology Dept1725 W Harrison St Ste 264, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Rush University Medical Center1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (888) 352-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Santos is very knowledgeable person and always go beyond to explain and make sure I understand..Takes the time listening.
About Dr. Carlos Santos, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Filipino
- 1023299393
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
- Infectious Disease
