Overview of Dr. Carlos Santos, MD

Dr. Carlos Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Santos works at OB/GYN Associates of WNY in West Seneca, NY with other offices in Depew, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.