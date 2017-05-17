Dr. Carlos Selema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Selema, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Selema, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Locations
Carlos A Selema MD747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 510, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-2611
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When I went to do the procedure, everybody in the office offered me the best care. I am very happy with my visit and I am very thankful for the attention I received.
About Dr. Carlos Selema, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366483562
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selema works at
Dr. Selema speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Selema. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selema.
