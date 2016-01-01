Overview

Dr. Carlos Serrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Serrano works at Gil Medical Services P C in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.