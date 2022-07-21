Dr. Carlos Sesin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sesin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Sesin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Sesin, MD
Dr. Carlos Sesin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Sesin works at
Dr. Sesin's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Beach Office4302 Alton Rd Ste 810, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hialeah Office2150 W 68th St Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 531-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Vanguard Rheumatology Partners1801 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 531-6766Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Vanguard Rheumatology Partners2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 110, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 531-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sesin?
Outstanding level of care from a master and caring physician. I highly recommend Dr. Sesin and his office.
About Dr. Carlos Sesin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659304707
Education & Certifications
- NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sesin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sesin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sesin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sesin works at
Dr. Sesin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sesin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sesin speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sesin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sesin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sesin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sesin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.