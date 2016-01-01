Dr. Carlos Solano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Solano, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Solano, MD
Dr. Carlos Solano, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Celebration, FL.
Dr. Solano works at
Dr. Solano's Office Locations
Denise Gonzalez MD410 Celebration Pl Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At Partin Settlement2488 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Ste 201, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Solano, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1073800678
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solano works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.