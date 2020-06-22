Dr. Carlos Spera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Spera, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Spera, MD
Dr. Carlos Spera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Spera works at
Dr. Spera's Office Locations
Carlos Spera MD PA12575 Orange Dr Ste 303, Davie, FL 33330 Directions (954) 577-8585
Hialeah Office1840 W 49th St Ste 411, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 698-0070
Miami Office8700 W Flagler St Ste 350, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 552-5259
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and the doctor are very friendly and helpful thank you for your service
About Dr. Carlos Spera, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033270251
Education & Certifications
- Berkshire Medical Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Palm Springs Gen Hosp
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spera accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spera works at
Dr. Spera speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.