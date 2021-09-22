See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clovis, CA
Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD

Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sueldo works at Women's Specialty and Fertility Center in Clovis, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sueldo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Specialty and Fertility Center
    729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 205, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 299-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Brian M. Woo D.D.S. M.d. Inc.
    290 N Wayte Ln, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 342-6012
  3. 3
    Clovis Community Medical Center
    2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 324-4034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Female Infertility
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Female Infertility
Rh Incompatibility Screening

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Sueldo and team helped complete my family. During my time with WSFC I met all the providers who were all very nice and knowledgeable. The front and back office girls helped explained everything which made me feel better during my IVF journey. The wait time was minimal to none at all. The office was clean and welcoming. My husband and I are so thankful for the WSFC team! We now have a beautiful healthy baby boy who is currently 2 weeks old.
    KC — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760408736
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
