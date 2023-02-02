Dr. Carlos Taboada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taboada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Taboada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Taboada, MD
Dr. Carlos Taboada, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Taboada's Office Locations
Plano East3705 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-3577Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taboada has been treating me for my CLL for 3 years now. Very courteous, and he takes time going over your labs, information you need to know, and involves you in the decision process of treatments and treatment options. Does testing when necessary to make an informed diagnosis in your treatment and how you are doing.
About Dr. Carlos Taboada, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174565089
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Ut Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Taboada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taboada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taboada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taboada has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taboada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taboada speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Taboada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taboada.
