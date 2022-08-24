Dr. Carlos Tandron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Tandron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Tandron, MD
Dr. Carlos Tandron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Tandron's Office Locations
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to the superior service rendered to me after I tore my ACL, my hiking days have continued smoothly for years. Now, I’m positioned to complete the Appalachian Trail next year! I owe so much to this wonderful physician.
About Dr. Carlos Tandron, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245234012
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
