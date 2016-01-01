Overview

Dr. Carlos Tello, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Passaic, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Tello works at Medical & Surgical Family Practice of Passaic P A in Passaic, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.