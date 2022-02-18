Overview of Dr. Carlos Torrellas, MD

Dr. Carlos Torrellas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Torrellas works at Success TMS - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.