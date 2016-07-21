Overview

Dr. Carlos Torrents, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med.



Dr. Torrents works at CARLOS E TORRENTS MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.