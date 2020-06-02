Overview of Dr. Carlos Torres, MD

Dr. Carlos Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Kidney/Hypertension Clinic in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL, East Palatka, FL and Palatka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.