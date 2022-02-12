See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD

Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Uquillas works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Uquillas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.
    6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7202
  2. 2
    Shriners for Children Medical Center, Pasadena, CA
    909 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 389-9300
    Wednesday
    5:30am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-4566
  4. 4
    Vanderbilt Orthopaedics
    301 N Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allied Pacific IPA
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Desert Oasis Healthcare
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Health Net
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Uquillas?

    Feb 12, 2022
    Just had surgery with Dr. Uquillas. Just five days ago, he diagnosed Leone with a cartilage tear by reviewing the MRI and performing his history and examination. If we had waited any longer, this would likely lead to permanent cartilage damage, requiring removal, and early arthritis in his knee. Thanks to Dr. Uquillas, we went straight to surgery and the assessment was spot-on with a 1-inch cartilage tear. Pictures of the lesion before and after were night and day, and all under an hour. The expertise of Dr. Uquillas aside, the team of nurses at their outpatient surgery center was excellent. Each of them were more caring than the next and Leone had the most pleasant surgery experience. Let's not forget Dr. Yamazaki, our anesthesiologist also, who came out of retirement to help the center out. The clinical care from folks calling on the phone to in-person touches was excellent. We probably got treatment tantamount to what professional athletes get and we are most grateful!
    Leone — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Uquillas to family and friends

    Dr. Uquillas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Uquillas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD.

    About Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255658332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uquillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uquillas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uquillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uquillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uquillas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uquillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uquillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.