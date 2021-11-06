See All Radiation Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (59)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD

Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Pontifica Universidad Jaxeriana-Bogata Columbia and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Vargas works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vargas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brachytherapy
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brachytherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proton Therapy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 59 ratings
Patient Ratings (59)
5 Star
(59)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?

Nov 06, 2021
Amazing at his specialty, is understating his ability! I was told he was highly recruited by Mayo, and it is clearly understandable. He mapped my treatment with perfection, which is one major piece of the complicated puzzle. He provided me with every tool imaginable, to insure complete success in my treatment. An amazing, humble, and special Human Being Highly, Highly Recommended!
Arthur M. — Nov 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vargas to family and friends

Dr. Vargas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vargas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD.

About Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629030861
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • William Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Mi
Residency
Internship
  • William Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Mi
Internship
Medical Education
  • Pontifica Universidad Jaxeriana-Bogata Columbia
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vargas works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Vargas’s profile.

59 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.