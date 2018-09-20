Overview

Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin.



Dr. Vargas works at 360 Psychiatry in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.