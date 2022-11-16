Overview of Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD

Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.



Dr. Vazquez works at West Texas Eye Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.