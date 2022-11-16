Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD
Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations
-
1
West Texas Eye Associates1240 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Directions (915) 591-4441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff--everyone is well trained and carries out their duties efficiently. Dr. Vasquez is knowledgeable, thorough and exacting in his diagnosis. I will always recommend him to everyone with vision problems.
About Dr. Carlos Vazquez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1750486502
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- U Puerto Rico Med Campus
- UT Southwestern
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
