Overview

Dr. Carlos Viesca, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Autonomade Civdail Juavez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Viesca works at BORDER PAIN INSTITUTE, P.A. DBA IPMI in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.