Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD
Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Children's Hospital and Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (602) 933-3366Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Durham Outpatient CenterS 42ND ST AT EMILE ST, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-4292
Rosenberg Children's Medical Plaza1920 E Cambridge Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 933-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Villanueva on Friday and he was fantastic. I was so worried and anxious going into that appointment, but Dr. Villanueva made me feel at peace and calm about my baby. He even took the time to draw out a whole diagram to explain to me everything so that I would have all the knowledge. He took time to also re-explain a few things to my husband that had to come late to the appointment because of work. I appreciated that he was patient with all of my questions and I could tell that he really cared. I left the appointment feeling at ease and having all my questions answered. Sometimes it's rare to find a doctor like this - which is why I'm taking the time to leave a review because I appreciate how much care Dr. Villanueva put into the appointment.
About Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780704734
Education & Certifications
- Children's Med Ctr Dallas
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Bassett Healthcare
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
