See All Pediatric Urologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD

Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Children's Hospital and Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Villanueva works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Omaha, NE and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-3366
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Durham Outpatient Center
    S 42ND ST AT EMILE ST, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-4292
  3. 3
    Rosenberg Children's Medical Plaza
    1920 E Cambridge Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Urinary Stones
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Foreskin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Sexual Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Villanueva?

    Mar 23, 2021
    I saw Dr. Villanueva on Friday and he was fantastic. I was so worried and anxious going into that appointment, but Dr. Villanueva made me feel at peace and calm about my baby. He even took the time to draw out a whole diagram to explain to me everything so that I would have all the knowledge. He took time to also re-explain a few things to my husband that had to come late to the appointment because of work. I appreciated that he was patient with all of my questions and I could tell that he really cared. I left the appointment feeling at ease and having all my questions answered. Sometimes it's rare to find a doctor like this - which is why I'm taking the time to leave a review because I appreciate how much care Dr. Villanueva put into the appointment.
    Danielle — Mar 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Villanueva to family and friends

    Dr. Villanueva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Villanueva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD.

    About Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780704734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Med Ctr Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bassett Healthcare
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villanueva has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villanueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.