Overview of Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD

Dr. Carlos Villanueva, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Children's Hospital and Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Villanueva works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Omaha, NE and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.