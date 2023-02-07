Dr. Carlos Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Wolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Wolf, MD
Dr. Carlos Wolf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Kelly Wolf & Herman M D P A8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-2969
Coral Gables Location221 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-2969
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Extremely Happy with my experience from my first office visit…. Pre-surgery….procedure and post op follow up visits… Dr Wolf and his entire staff are Amazing…….you feel extremely confident that you are in the Best Hands in the business!!!!
About Dr. Carlos Wolf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harold Deutsch
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
