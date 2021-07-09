Overview

Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle|Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Zapata works at Northwest Florida Diagnostc Endocrinology Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.