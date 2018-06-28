Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zayas-Montalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD
Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbeville Area Medical Center, Augusta University Medical Center, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont McDuffie and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Zayas-Montalvo's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville Area Medical Center
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont McDuffie
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'VE HAD HEALTH PROBLEMS FOR 32 YEARS, AND DR. ZAYAS IS ONE OF THE BEST DOCTORS I'VE SEEN. HE IS VERY COMPASSIONATE.
About Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Emory University|Emory University Hospital
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- U Pr Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zayas-Montalvo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zayas-Montalvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zayas-Montalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zayas-Montalvo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayas-Montalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayas-Montalvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zayas-Montalvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zayas-Montalvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.