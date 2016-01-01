Dr. Carlotta Wells, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlotta Wells, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carlotta Wells, DPM
Dr. Carlotta Wells, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hot Springs, AR.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Arkansas Foot And Ankle Center1132 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 762-8485
- 2 2212 Malvern Ave Ste 8, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 623-2549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
About Dr. Carlotta Wells, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144341827
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.