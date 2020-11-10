See All Gastroenterologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Carlson Wong, MD

Gastroenterology
34 years of experience

Dr. Carlson Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Wong Carlson B MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Aw Dental Group Inc.
    2226 Liliha St Ste 303, Honolulu, HI 96817 (808) 538-1449

  • The Queens Medical Center

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Reflux Esophagitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Nov 10, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Wong for about 5 years now and he's helped me through my G.I. battles. I've been seeing him on and off whenever I have new episodes and he's always been helpful in helping with my recovery. He's extremely kind, patient and knowledgeable. He follows up with phone calls and recalls my history whenever I go in for an appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Wong to my friends and family.
    About Dr. Carlson Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
