Dr. Carlton Clarke II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.



Dr. Clarke II works at Broadway Medical Clinic in Garland, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.