Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
1
Englewood601 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 744-7078
2
Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 744-7078
3
Hand Surgery Associates - Littleton7720 S Broadway Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 744-7078
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Clinkscales several times over 20+ years for various injuries/surgeries. He is so knowledgeable and perceptive. He treatments each have given me back full use of my hands. His kindness and humor have always made a scary situation easier and calming. Thank you, Dr. Clinkscales.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699713081
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Davidson College
