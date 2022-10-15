Overview of Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM

Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Cranford works at Riverside Chiropractic, Bradenton FL and Edgar Price, Parrish, FL in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Palmetto, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.