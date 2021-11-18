Overview of Dr. Carlton Haley, MD

Dr. Carlton Haley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.