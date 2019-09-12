Overview of Dr. Carlton Miller, MD

Dr. Carlton Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Carlton Miller, MD, PC in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Gout and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.