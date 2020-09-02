Dr. Carlton Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlton Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlton Perry, MD
Dr. Carlton Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Perry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
Ferndale Surgical Center2707 Ferndale St, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 522-8228
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Very good, he definitely knows what he is doing. Only complaint is his staff.
About Dr. Carlton Perry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992920474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.