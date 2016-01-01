See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Homewood, AL
Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (7)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD

Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Randleman works at Varicosity Vein Center in Homewood, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Randleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Varicosity Vein Center
    2704 20th St S # 100, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 592-1800
  2. 2
    Varicosity Vein Center
    445 Cotton Gin Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 647-1811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487693982
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Mayo Clinic
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Samford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randleman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Randleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

