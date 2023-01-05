Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scroggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD
Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Scroggins works at
Dr. Scroggins' Office Locations
Mary Ruth Lopez MD PA7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 113, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 220-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Scroggins and his Snatch team was amazing. Even from the beginning, the quoting time. Dr. Scroggins was very professional and educational. He explained every detail of the requested procedures. Not to mention the price was great and I’d done a couple consultations. When the time came for my procedure the entire staff were welcoming and had great bedside manners. I had given them an inspiration picture and they even had it posted in the procedure room lol. When I woke up from my procedure I was all bandaged up in the recovery room. They told me it went great and that my husband had already receive an update and was on the way. After my procedure Dr. Scroggins and his team contacted me to ensure I was ok and discussed what to look out for. They saw me back within a couple of days to check me out. After 10 days Dr. Scroggins office offered a massage therapist that would perform sessions to move fluid and help with reducing swelling. This was a great addition. He
About Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801951017
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scroggins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scroggins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scroggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scroggins speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scroggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scroggins.
