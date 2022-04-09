Overview

Dr. Carlton Silver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.