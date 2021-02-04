Dr. Vollberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlton Vollberg, DO
Overview of Dr. Carlton Vollberg, DO
Dr. Carlton Vollberg, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Vollberg works at
Dr. Vollberg's Office Locations
Carlton M. Vollberg D.o.p.c1608 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 296-0382
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Vollberg for a long time now. He's an excellent physician who takes time to listen to his patients. He's very thorough which is one of the things I've learned to appreciate in a doctor. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Carlton Vollberg, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University S Al
- University AL
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vollberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vollberg.
