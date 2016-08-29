Dr. Carly Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carly Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carly Davis, MD
Dr. Carly Davis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Riverton1288 W Silcox Dr, Riverton, UT 84065 Directions (801) 652-3053
-
2
Granger Medical Clinic12391 S 4000 W, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (435) 254-5876
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis really is the best doctor I have found for my child. She is caring and sincere. Honest and thorough. She has a great personality and bedside mannor that is very hard to find these days. She's someone we hope to keep as my boys caregiver for as long as we possibly can.
About Dr. Carly Davis, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801121108
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.