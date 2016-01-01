See All Podiatrists in Edina, MN
Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.

Dr. Kriedberg works at Foot and ankle clinics in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and ankle clinics
    6545 France Ave S Ste 565, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 730-7796
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Hammer Toe
Limb Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kriedberg?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kriedberg to family and friends

    Dr. Kriedberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kriedberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM.

    About Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275972259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills - Botsford Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Catherines
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kriedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kriedberg works at Foot and ankle clinics in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kriedberg’s profile.

    Dr. Kriedberg has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kriedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriedberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kriedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kriedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carly Kriedberg, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.