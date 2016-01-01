Dr. Carly Lemley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carly Lemley, DDS
Dr. Carly Lemley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Morgantown, WV.
The Landing Dental Spa6260 Mid Atlantic Dr, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 212-2069
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- 1528250198
Dr. Lemley accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.