Overview of Dr. Carly Skamra, MD

Dr. Carly Skamra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Skamra works at West Suburban Center Arthritis in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.